Gus Alden Boecker March 28, 1927 - December 28, 2019 San Diego, CA Gus Boecker 92 of San DiegoServices will be held 9:30 AM Friday, January 10th At Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery. Celebration of life to follow.Gus will be joining his beloved wife Mary (1930-2006). Veteran of World War II, 46 years with Solar Turbines. Activin scout troop 269 and Kearny Mesa youth baseball. Survived by sons Gary and wife Kim, Randy and wife Linda & Dennis, grandsons Greg and Aaron.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 9, 2020