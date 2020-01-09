Home

Gus Alden Boecker San Diego, CA Gus Boecker, 92, of San DiegoServices will be held 9:30 AM, Friday, January 10, at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery. Celebration of life to follow.Gus will be joining his beloved wife, Mary (1930-2006). Veteran of World War II, 46 years with Solar Turbines. Active in scout troop 269 and Kearny Mesa youth baseball. Survived by sons, Gary and wife, Kim, Randy and wife, Linda, and Dennis, grandsons, Greg and Aaron. March 28, 1927 - December 28, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 9, 2020
