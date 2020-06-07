Guy A. Berg February 14, 1945 - May 20, 2020 San Diego On Wednesday May 20, 2020 Guy Andrew Berg, a loving husband and father of two daughters and grandfather to five grandchildren passed away at the age of 75.Guy was born in Long Beach California on February 14, 1945. He moved to Pacific Beach at a young age. He Graduated from Mission Bay High School in 1963. He spent his days in Pacific Beach fishing, building and modifying cars and motorcycles with his dad and childhood friends. For 32 years he worked civil service at North Island Naval Base, Coronado. Guy loved his family, friends, neighbors, fishing and cars (in particular his truck). He loved his home in Bay Park and his yard. He looked forward to his weekly meet ups with his childhood friends for happy hour at Dana Landing and his Saturday breakfasts as well. Just in the last couple of years he began to dabble in R/C boats and enjoyed driving them at the model yacht/boat pond in Mission Bay. He enjoyed his once a month get together with his NADEP crew for lunch also. He was religious about going to the SCRIPPS cardiac rehab gym three days a week. There he became great friends with the staff and so many others. Guy loved his family! He was a caring husband. A wonderful father. A devoted grandfather and dedicated uncle. There was nothing he wouldn't do for his family. He looked forward to the weekends where he would spend time with his grandchildren at sporting events or just hanging out and helping with whatever needed done. He looked forward to Sunday breakfasts with his nephews. He was the family's "Go To Guy". He was the one everyone would call and bounce questions or ideas off of or ask for help. He was a great story teller, creative and there was nothing he couldn't build, fix or do. Guy was preceded in death by his father Harlan, his mother, Helen, and brother Harlan Jr "Bud". He is survived by his wife JoAnn Anderson Berg, His daughter Andrea Lynn Mendez and husband Steven, step-daughter Christina Marie Harvey and husband Emmett. His grandsons Logan Andrew, Lukas Cole and Levi Garrett Mendez as well as his granddaughters Layla Rose and Joni Elizabeth Harvey. He is also survived by his nephews Christopher, wife JanMarie, and Daniel Berg as well as his great-nephew Jacob Berg. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



