Guy Anthony DeAngelo May 18, 1928 - October 15, 2019 San Diego Guy Anthony DeAngelo, 91, of San Diego, went to be with the Lord on October 15th, 2019.Mr. De Angelo was born on May 18th, 1928, in Hooversville, Pennsylvania, the son of Italian immigrants Frank and Fillipa DeAngelo. Guy was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and is survived by his loving wife, Millie (Ennis) DeAngelo and children, Robert Ennis and wife, Jinna, David Ennis, and wife, Leticia, Peggy Ford and husband, William, Barbara Martinez and husband, Ernest and daughter, Donna DeAngelo.His grandchildren include Lisa, Ernie, Tony, Phillip, Brandy, Rave, Nicole, Eric, and Marcus. Great-grandchildren include PJ, Lil Jimmy, Mya, Danica, Vivi, Dante, Kali, Chelsea, Gabe, Abigail, DeAngelo, Roman, Caleb, and David.A celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday, October 22nd at Greenwood Memorial Park, 4300 Imperial Avenue, San Diego CA 92113 from 12 to 2 pm, Interment at 2:15.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 20, 2019