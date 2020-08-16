Gwendolyn Dolores Kosmicki



Imperial Beach

Our beloved mother, Gwen Kosmicki, passed away on August 5, 2020 of cancer surrounded by her family. Gwen was born in San Diego to Bert Mellot Hardy and Frances (Finch) Hardy on January 24, 1928. As a teenager, she volunteered at Mercy Hospital in the neonatal unit. She graduated from Cathedral High School in 1946, where she was the first editor of the school newspaper. Gwen then worked as a secretary in downtown San Diego. She married the love of her life, Martin M. Kosmicki, in 1947 and became a Navy wife. They had thirteen children. Gwen always made time when one of her children wanted to talk and made each of us feel we were her only child. She enjoyed sewing clothes for her children, played the piano beautifully "by ear" and had a keen interest in current events. Gwen loved celebrating holidays and birthdays by opening her home to her large family to share delicious meals she prepared.



Gwen was a devout Roman Catholic and sought God's will for her life faithfully. She served in the choir and taught catechism classes at St. John of the Cross Church. After moving to Imperial Beach in 1962, she continued teaching catechism at St. Charles Church and also volunteered in many capacities there, including as Eucharistic Minister. Daily Mass and Holy Communion were her source of strength and she regularly attended Tuesday evening devotions to Our Lady of Fatima. She was devoted to praying the rosary daily and to Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal.



Gwen is survived by her children Martin, Francene (Don), George (Paula), Dennis (Sheila), Jack (Kerry), Dolores, Joseph (Silvia), Mary, Valerie (Lorie), Michelle and Joan (Paul), 16 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, her brothers George Hardy and Jack Hardy and sister, Patricia Kneitz, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Gwen was preceded in death by her parents, her older brother, Gerard, infant sons Mark and Thomas and loving husband, Martin, in 2015.



Visitation and Rosary were at Community Mortuary on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Funeral mass was held at St. Charles Catholic Church on Thursday, August 13 at 10:15 a.m. followed by burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, San Diego. January 24, 1928 - August 5, 2020



