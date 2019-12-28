|
Gwyneth James Cooper June 24, 1924 - November 25, 2019 SAN DIEGO Gwyneth (James) Cooper, age 95, passed from the Land of the Dying into the Land of the Living on November 25, 2019. She ascended peacefully to Heaven while under Hospice care and surrounded by family at her condo in Ocean Beach, CA.Gwyneth was born June 24, 1924, in Southampton, England, the only child of Cornelius R. James and Alice A. Mummery. The family immigrated to New York during World War II when she was a teenager, to escape the destruction of their hometown including the bombing of their own house that was destroyed.Gwyneth, though missing her British school friends, developed a new group of friends in New York City that have lasted a lifetime. Eventually, she moved with her former husband, Vincent F. Cooper (deceased), and their young three children to Ocean Beach, CA. She held different jobs throughout the years, culminating with 21 years at University of California at San Diego (UCSD), where she retired as Assistant Admissions Officer in 1989. ,She was remembered by fellow workers for "her extreme generosity, graciousness, fairness and her wonderful sense of humor." Gwyneth was an ardent Padres fan, often visiting their training camps in Arizona. She loved all types of music and singing songs from her World War II era to gospel hymns. She was a vital participant at the weekly Tuesday night gathering at Desi's Bar and Grill. Gwen was a voracious reader and her love of Jeopardy and crossword puzzles, as well as movie and music trivia, kept her mind and wit sharp until the end.One of her simpler joys was to go sit on the bench at Dog Beach and greet all the various dogs and their owners who passed by. But her main joie de vivre was found in the multitude of friendships of all generations that she created and maintained throughout her entire life. She was predeceased by her only daughter, Victoria Alice Louie and oldest son Jamie Vincent Cooper. She is survived by younger son, Paul David Cooper (Barbara) and four grandchildren, Ryan Cooper, Sarah Louie, Emily Cooper and Owen Cooper.Because of Mum's faith in Jesus, we know she is home at last and safe in the arms of Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior. Her favorite hymn was "Blessed Be the Tie that Binds". She will be missed terribly by so many We love you Mum, Nana, Gwen, Gwyneth!
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 28, 2019