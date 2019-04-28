Hal Margosian October 18, 1936 - April 15, 2019 San Diego Hal Margosian died peacefully at home. Born to Armenian immigrants in the Bronx, he was the first in his family to attend college, and spent a number of years working in broadcasting for CBS before entering the NYS civil service. During his career, he served as the Executive Director of Hutchings Psychiatric Center in Syracuse, NY; Executive Director of Rockland Psychiatric Center in Orangeburg, NY; and as Senior Deputy Commissioner of the Office of Mental Health for New York State.He was an accomplished artist whose paintings and sculpture grace many homes; a talented musician, actor, joke-teller and quite a gourmet cook. In retirement, he and his wife moved to San Diego, CA, where, to his delight, they never had to see an Upstate New York winter again. He loved spending time on his boat in Mission Bay. He was predeceased by his parents, Markar and Arshalouis Margosian, and his sister, Hazel Kalfaian. He leaves behind his daughters, Lisa and Marissa Margosian; his wife Jennifer Schaffer; her sons, Larry and Rob Schaffer; and their granddaughters, Lara and Callie Schaffer, as well as his brother-in-law, nieces and nephew, beloved friends, and almost everyone who knew him who can still hear him saying, "Stop me if I've told you this one" For those wishing to make memorial donations, he would be pleased for people to donate to their favorite charity in his name. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary