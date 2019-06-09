|
|
Hall Searcy Elliott, Jr. 1935 - 2019 Port Charlotte, FL Major Hall Searcy Elliott, Jr., died on May 22, 2019, in his home in Port Charlotte, Florida, with his wife, Jackie, and son, Michael, by his side, at the age of 83. A Celebration of Life is tentatively scheduled for San Diego, CA, on September 14, 2019, immediately preceded by military funeral honors at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery. Confirmation will be provided on the following website by July 15, 2019: http://www.legacy.com/obituaries/ neptune-society/obituary.aspx?n=HALL-ELLIOTT&lc=1905&pid =193009997&mid= 8726410.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 9, 2019