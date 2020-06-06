Jackie,
Although you and I have never met, I was a classmate of Hall's way back in Aviation Cadets. Yes there are still some of us old timers still around. Hall was a friend but we went our separate ways after graduation. I have seen his name pop up on other graduate's FB posts do he hasn't been forgotten. I will miss him but only have fond memories of some of the things we went thru in Texas.
Al Kunkel
In memory of Hall Searcy Elliott Jr..
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 6, 2020.