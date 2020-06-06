Jackie,

Although you and I have never met, I was a classmate of Hall's way back in Aviation Cadets. Yes there are still some of us old timers still around. Hall was a friend but we went our separate ways after graduation. I have seen his name pop up on other graduate's FB posts do he hasn't been forgotten. I will miss him but only have fond memories of some of the things we went thru in Texas.



Al Kunkel

