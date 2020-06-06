Hall Searcy Elliott Jr.
1935 - 2019
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Hall's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In memory of Hall Searcy Elliott Jr..

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neptune Society - Fort Myers
6360 Presidential Ct Suite 1
Ft. Myers, FL 33919
2393344594
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 21, 2019
Jackie,
Although you and I have never met, I was a classmate of Hall's way back in Aviation Cadets. Yes there are still some of us old timers still around. Hall was a friend but we went our separate ways after graduation. I have seen his name pop up on other graduate's FB posts do he hasn't been forgotten. I will miss him but only have fond memories of some of the things we went thru in Texas.

Al Kunkel
Al Kunkel
June 8, 2019
Dear Jackie, Our deepest and most heart felt sympathies to you and your family. We are certain that Hall's memory will loom as large as his heart. With love, Doug and Kim Piekarz, and your Akron Zoo friends.
Douglas Piekarz
June 5, 2019
Sweet Jackie - I know you will cherish forever in your heart the time you shared with Hall. Hall too was hugely blessed by the gift of your love. I can say with certainty that the last 28 years of his life must have been in so many ways the most joyful and fulfilled. Thank you for bringing such a lovely man into our lives. We will all miss him enormously. With love, Bill and Sunni
Bill Toone
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved