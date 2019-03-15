|
Hans John Anderson November 12, 1945 - February 26, 2019 Solana Beach Respected and loved by many, Dr. Hans J. Anderson went peacefully to his Father in Heaven onFebruary 26, 2019. He was a dedicated physician who hadbeen practicing medicine as an Orthopedic Surgeon since 1980 and most recently with Girard Orthopaedic Surgeons in La Jolla. Hisstrong faith, authentic love, gentle spirit, respect for all, senseof humor, words of wisdom, and abundance of grace will always be remembered. Hans is survived by his most valued treasures: Beloved wife Loraine, Sons: Christopher, David, and Charles. Step-daughters: Laura J (Stephan), Karaleen (Jackson); Granddaughters: Isabella and Olivia. Sister: Karin, Brothers: Karl (Jane), Christian (Jane), Niels (Judy) and nieces and nephews.A celebration of life will take place on April 27th, 2019 at 10:00am at Solana Beach Presbyterian Church.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019