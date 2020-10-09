Harold Alfred Balter

February 25, 1933 - February 24, 2020

Cheshire

Harold Balter, 86, of Cheshire, Oregon, passed away peacefully at Hospice Center in Eugene, Oregon on February 24, 2020 of Congestive Heart Failure. He was born to Lawrence (Slim) Balter and Snowy Balter in New Plymouth, Idaho. Harold is survived by Vicki Balter, wife of 62 years; his three sons, Daniel Balter of Eugene, OR, Vance Balter, wife (Michelle) of Sutter, CA, and Michael Balter, wife (Michelle) of Dayton, OR; grandchildren Kevin Balter of Eugene, OR, and Tabitha Balter of Dayton, OR; and his two remaining brothers Kenneth of Blackfoot, ID, and Bill Balter of New Plymouth, ID. He was one of six siblings. Bob Balter of Lewiston, ID, George Balter of New Plymouth, ID, and a sister, Geneva Walker of Clarkston, WA preceded him in death. His father was a lookout for the forest service, so his upbringing was mostly in a rural setting in the mountains. His life included being a ranch hand in Idaho, a member of the US Airforce, a baker and bakery superintendent in Idaho, Illinois, Washington, and Oreogn. In the early 60's he moved to Eugene, OR, and worked in the bakery industry before going into the logging industry where he was a logger until an injury retired him from that profession. He worked as a builder, and contractor before helping raise German Shephard's with his wife Vicki Balter for another 32 years where they trained many champion show dogs, and won many Canadian, American & international Champions.In 1970, Harold bought a 54 acre piece of property they called "The Place", where eventually it turned into Hidden Springs Ranch after years of hard work of clearing brush, building fences, and two separate houses on the property. He enjoyed raising his family in the mountains that brought him so many fond memories of growing up. He had all of the farm animals you can think of including Black Angus cattle, and horses. Harold enjoyed genealogy, and spent countless hours on the computer tracking down past relatives, and documenting what he found. He was a storyteller, and many of the stories would make you laugh, and have you amazed. Stories of many days spent fishing on the river, and hunting trips in the woods, of rattlesnakes, and adventure. It was clear though, that he was able to put his most precious life events into words that captivated the listener. His stories would reflect his passion for poetry, where he was also published.Harold was a member of Saint Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Veneta, OR. He was baptized in the year 2000, and a believer in Jesus Christ as his Savior.Funeral Arrangements provided by Andreason's in Eugene, OR.



