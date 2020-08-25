Harold CS Lim

December 14, 1950 - August 16, 2020

Carlsbad

Harold Chong Sinn Lim passed away at home in Carlsbad, CA on August 16, 2020. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2019 and was undergoing treatment. He was born in Hong Kong and grew up in Singapore, the ninth of ten siblings. He attended the local Jesuit all-boys' school and was introduced to the Catholic faith, which he held on to for the rest of his life. He immigrated to the US as a teenager, attending Olympic Junior College in Bremerton, WA, before earning his Bachelors & Masters degree in Engineering from UT El Paso. He had a head for numbers and went to work for Citibank after earning an MBA in finance from the University of Denver. He moved to San Diego and worked as a Civil Engineer for Caltrans for nearly 30 years, contributing to freeway and bridge infrastructure. Co-workers remember him as honest, reliable, and hard working. He loved to watch sports, especially tennis, and volunteered at the Acura Classic in La Costa which allowed him to see some of his favorite players up close. He tutored children in math and chess. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. He is survived by his daughter, Andrea; his siblings Andrew (Ruth), Norman (Josephine), Joyce (Wilbur Steele, dec.), Walter (Lynn), Linda, Lester, and Nora (Chin Heng Quek); and his nieces and nephews Eric, Yvonne, Felix, Michelle, Reagan, Linus, and Tiffany. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Anne ne Kwik, and sisters Nancy (Stephen Ooi) and Katherine. A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, August 27, at 7 pm, at St. Patrick Catholic Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store