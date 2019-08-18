|
Harold Cushman Bud' Heym, Jr. April 12, 1927 - July 25, 2019 SAN DIEGO Harold "Bud" Heym Jr., age 92, passed peacefully July 25th in San Diego, CA. He was born April 12,1927 in Detroit, MI.Bud volunteered for the Navy during World War ll. Later, he graduated from Albion College with a B.S. in Economics.Bud worked 35 years for Goodyear Tire Co. traveling the world, while rising through the ranks.During a blind date with Jeanne Corsette, Bud said he would marry her. They wed six months later and shared 54 wonderful years together until her death. He is survived by his children, Jeffrey and Lora.The consummate gentleman, who will be remembered for his wit, grit, integrity, and sense of humor. Most of all, for his dedication to family. Bud will be missed by all.He will rest next to Jeanne at Ft. Rosecrans National Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Omni House, Inc. P.O. Box 1270, Glen Burnie, MD 21060.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019