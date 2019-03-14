Harold Harry' Foskett January 13, 1941 - March 7, 2019 San Diego Harold "Harry" Foskett, passed away on March 7, 2019. He was born in Worcester, MA, on January 13, 1941. He spent 20 years in the U.S. Navy, which he loved, retiring as Chief Petty Officer following an honorable discharge. He then had a 26 year career with the SD Union Tribune, as District Manager of Home Delivery. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Georgia (Rondeau) Foskett. He is also survived by a son, Harold "Jay" and wife, Lori, of Kansas; a daughter, Teresa (Foskett) Barber, and husband, Joseph, of Lakeside, 4 granddaughters, 2 great- grandchildren, a brother, a sister, and many nieces and nephews. Harry was a wonderful, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was one of the most gentle and gracious people one could meet, and left us way too soon. He will always be in our memories and our hearts.Service will be at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 13208 Lakeshore Dr., Lakeside, CA 92040 at 10:00am on Tuesday, March 19th. A reception to follow at the Church Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sharp Hospice Care, PO Box 1750, La Mesa, CA 91944-1750 or the s Project, Donor Care Center, PO Box 758541, Topeka, KS 66675-8541. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2019