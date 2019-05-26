Harold Bob' Gurule June 8, 1935 - May 15, 2019 Chula Vista We lost a great man on May 15, 2019, Harold "Bob" Gurule.Bob was born in Trinidad, CO, and was a son to parents Mike and Marie Gurule. They moved to Chula Vista, CA, when Bob was 7 and he grew up with brothers Michael, Raymond, Gerald, and Dale Gurule.He graduated from Chula Vista High School in 1954 and worked at Rohr Aircraft and proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1955-1959. After the Air Force, he worked at the Naval Air Rework Facility. He then travelled abroad on the U.S.S. Independence (CV-62) during the Iraqi War and retired in 1992. Bob was proud of his family, friends, and community. He was a generous son, brother, father, grandfather, uncle, father-in-law, and friend. Bob is survived by his son, Mitchel Gurule; daughters, Marsi Keith and Monique "Nickie" Bernstein; as well as his 4 brothers. He was also a grandfather of 7: Austin, Adam, Maxwell, Tyler, Mason, Carson, Zachary and Ashlyn Faith. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 26, 2019