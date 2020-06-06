Harold Jerome Jerry' Richards, MD December 22, 1937 - May 3, 2020 LA JOLLA Harold Jerome "Jerry" Richards, MD passed away at home on May 3, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. His last days were filled by frequent visits from his family.Jerry was born in Pontiac, Michigan, on December 22, 1937, to Marie Butler Richards and Harrison John Richards. His father, Harry, a civil engineer with Pontiac Motor Division, died when Jerry was just six years old. Jerry and his mother spent each school year in Pontiac and summers at the family farm in Mendon, Michigan, where Jerry developed long-lasting friendships with the Amish tenants who ran the farm.After graduating from Pontiac High School, Jerry was admitted to a special seven-year undergraduate/medical school program at the University of Michigan, designed to meet the urgent need for doctors during the Vietnam War. Jerry received his medical degree in 1962, spent his internship year at Oakwood Hospital in Dearborn, Michigan, and returned to the University of Michigan where he completed a three-year residency in dermatology in 1966. Throughout the remainder of his life, he was an ardent Michigan fan and loved to watch the Wolverines play at the "Big House." Following his residency, Jerry was a captain in the Air Force, assigned to Orlando Air Force Base in Florida, where he practiced dermatology and studied hard to pass the board for certification in dermatopathology. After fulfilling his two year assignment in the Air Force, Jerry and his family moved to California, eventually settling in San Diego. He opened his dermatology practice in La Jolla in 1969, and was given privileges at Scripps Memorial Hospital. He subsequently moved his practice to the Scripps campus. Jerry was respected for his expertise in the field and his "no nonsense" style of practice. One of the highlights of his career was being asked to travel to several international destinations, where he had the honor of treating members of the royal family of a middle eastern country. Jerry and his daughter, Kristen, also a dermatologist, practiced together from 2003 to 2010. After 41 years of practicing dermatology in La Jolla, Jerry retired in 2010.Jerry lived life to the fullest. One of his favorite sayings was "Life is not a dress rehearsal!" For several years, he displayed his enthusiasm for Michigan by playing "Hail to the Victors" on his car horn, as he passed the homes of friends on his early morning drives to the golf course. An avid athlete, he loved to golf at La Jolla Country Club, ride his bike, play beach volleyball, and swim from the Shores to the Cove. He played many of the world's most famous golf courses on trips with friends, including courses in Scotland, Ireland, Morocco, and Australia. He also looked forward to ski season every year and enjoyed countless ski adventures with family and friends, including helicopter skiing in Canada, and skiing in France, Switzerland, and Austria. Jerry traveled to most of the continents of the world and experienced the cultures of many different nations. Quiet good deeds were a little known part of Jerry's life. When friends or relatives called to ask his advice about medical concerns, he did his best to connect them immediately to doctors whose expertise would be helpful, then followed up to be sure things were going well. He checked on older patients who had no relatives nearby, and even surprised a sick neighbor by driving her to the ER. He made many visits to the hospital rooms of friends and family members all around San Diego.Jerry is survived by his former wife, Joan, his children, Barbara (John Denning), Kristen (Steven Black), David (Sachi Richards), and seven grandchildren, Jack, Ryan, Camille, Will, Quinn, Owen and Lucas. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.



