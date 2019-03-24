Resources More Obituaries for Harold Hart Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Harold Philip Hart

Obituary Condolences Flowers Harold Philip Phil' Hart March 9, 1931 - February 26, 2019 San Diego, CA Harold Philip (Phil) Hart, of San Diego, CA passed away February 26, 2019 at the age of 87. He was born in Bronx, NY on March 9, 1931, the only child of Harry and Ines (Haaland) Hart. Phil contracted polio at the age of 4 and endured many surgeries throughout his childhood and early adult years. After one of those operations he met a young nurse, Mary Dinsmore, whom he later married.Phil graduated from the University of Maryland in 1953 with a BS degree in mathematics. Later that year he married Mary. They had two daughters together, and moved to La Jolla in 1968. They were divorced after 30 years of marriage. Phil began his career as a high school teacher and coach, and then went to work developing software at the beginning of the computer era. He worked in a number of industries over the course of his career, spending many years in the aero-defense industry. Throughout his life, Phil had a passion for golf and basketball, a love of music and, despite the after-effects of polio, dancing. He met many lifelong friends at the weekly "Big Band" dances at the Belly Up and the former San Luis Rey Clubhouse.Phil was an ardent proponent of civic engagement. San Diego's City Clerk, Liz Maland, shared her appreciation of Phil's investment in local government as an active participant at City Council meetings. It was rare for a Tuesday Council Meeting to go by without his considered & sometimes passionate comments during Non-Agenda Public Comment. Phil is survived by his two daughters, Lynn Hart Muto (Fred), & Judy Hart Perrault as well as his grandchildren, Daniel (Kylie Canaday), Chris, & Lauren Muto. He delighted in his great-granddaughter Hadley and his unofficially adopted grandson Niko Puig. He is also survived by his cousin Gerald McCormick (Ann) & numerous Dinsmore nieces and a nephew. Phil was preceded in death by his parents. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A private memorial will be held.The family is extremely grateful for the caring support of Sharp Hospice at the end of Phil's life and requests donations be made in his memory: the Sharp Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 158, La Mesa, CA 91944-0158. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries