Harold Weston Hal' Holmerud October 29, 1928 - June 26, 2019 Chula Vista "Hal" was born, raised and lived most of his life in the San Diego area. A graduate of Point Loma High and San Diego State, he was an electronics engineer for Convair beginning in 1950, then at General Dynamics, Stromberg Carlson, Datagraphix, and then in private consulting. Thereafter, Hal went to work for NEL, NELC, NOSC, NRAD, and retired from SPAWAR. He was predeceased by his first wife, Eleanor, and is survived by his brother, Eugene, and his four children, Deborah (Hays), David, Mark and Jon, along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Hal's nuclear family lived in Solana Beach for many years in Holmwood Canyon. Hal was a great-great-grandson of Salvador Vallejo, and a great-grandson of early Encinitas pioneer Lemuel Kincaid. Many thanks to the staff at Atria Bonita in Chula Vista for providing outstanding care to Hal the last years of his life. Fittingly, Hal's ashes are to be spread off Point Loma by the Neptune Society, where he spent much of his life working, fishing and diving. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 30, 2019