Harold William Segal

1940 - 2020

San Diego

Harold, or "Hal" as his friends called him, was born in Duluth, MN to Eva and Rudy Segal on April 12, 1940. He attended East High School and then graduated from the University of Minnesota, UMD. From an early age, Hal had a powerful singing voice, and entertained the family with his favorite song, "Ghost Riders In The Sky." Later, he was part of a folk singing group. He joined the Navy and became a career officer for 20 years. He served as the Lieutenant Commander on many ships during his military career. As a retired Naval Officer, he was a man of many interests, including music, cooking, politics, and collecting Asian art and antiques. He was married to Elaine Lipinsky, now deceased. They have three surviving children, Diane Zeps, Kamaya Jane Cohen, and Nathan Segal. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Yardyn Shraga, Grant Zeps, Kate Zeps.Although he had been ill this past year, he fought his biggest and last battle bravely, with his own brand of humor, plus the dignity of a 20-year naval officer. He passed away peacefully on August 8, 2020. Rest In Peace, Hal.There will be a military salute to Harold at the Miramar National Cemetery on Monday, August 31, at 12:30 p.m.Arrangements by















AM Israel Mortuary.



