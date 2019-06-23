Harrison A. H.A.' Hays July 31, 1922 - June 1, 2019 Chula Vista Harrison A. Hays, known as H.A., passed away after a brief illness at the age of 96. He was preceded in death by his wife Leone of 62 years. H.A. is survived by his two sons, Michael (Octavia) and Mark; five grandchildren, Brannon (Lori), Jeffrey (Yasuko), Emma Rodrigues (Chris), Laura, and Ethan (Tanya), ten great-grandchildren and sister Hazel Steiner. Born in Iva, South Carolina. He joined the Navy April 29, 1941 and was stationed at Pearl Harbor six weeks after the attack of Pearl, where his bunk was next to the Arizona. He mounted the first rocket launchers on the wings of the aircraft used in the Pacific campaign. He served in the Navy for 21 years retiring with the rank of Chief. He worked another 21 years at North Island. His Rosary and Funnel Mass will be at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 293 H St., Chula Vista on Tuesday, June 25, at 11:00 am, where he was a parishioner and usher for 66 years. Interment will be Wednesday, June 26 at Fort Rosecrans at 9:30 am with Military Honors. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary