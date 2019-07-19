Harry Allen Hodges October 8, 1928 - June 25, 2019 Escondido In 1944, at age 16, Harry joined the Merchant Marine and sailed on the Pacific until WWII ended. When he returned, he joined the U.S. Army and fought in Korea, where he received a battlefield Commission as a 2nd Lieutenant, Corps of Engineers. Between 1961-63 he commanded Company B, 307th Airborne where his company received the Itscher Award as the Best Engineer Company in the U.S. Army worldwide. He was a Master Parachutist. He served two one-year tours in Vietnam in 1964 and again in 1969-70. He received his B.A. from University of Nebraska and in 1979 he received his MBA from National University. He worked as Director of Plant Operations at Mesa Vista Hospital until retiring in 1990. He was passionate about his favorite hobby, amateur radio. He was on the radio for some part of each day talking to people around the world. A Celebration of Life will be held at Felicita Park in Escondido at 1PM, Sunday, July 28. In lieu of flowers, please donate to . Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 19, 2019