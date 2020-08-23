1/1
Harry Edwin Habecker
Harry Edwin Buddy Shelton' Habecker
August 18, 1941 - July 30, 2020
San Diego
Harry Edwin Habecker was born in San Diego, California to Harry & Edith Habecker. He was the last surviving sibling out of four. He grew up in the San Diego area and attended Sweetwater Union High School. He is survived by his wife Linda Kay of 59 1/2 years. He has four sons, #1 son Michael & his wife Teresa, #2 son Don, #3 son Curtiss & his wife Janielle, #4 son Keith, all four sons live in San Diego county. Harry worked as a superintendent in a couple of different shipyard companies in San Diego. Harry enjoyed coaching his son's little league teams, fishing at Laguna dam in Yuma, Arizona with his family and going to Laughlin, Nevada with his wife. He has five grandchildren, Shelbi, Kylie, Austin, Madisyn and Landon. Harry died of a heart attack in his home in Yuma, Arizona. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Aug. 23, 2020.
