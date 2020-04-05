San Diego Union-Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Merkley-Mitchell Mortuary
3655 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
(619) 295-2177
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Sieberer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry H. Sieberer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry H. Sieberer Obituary
Harry H. Sieberer January 24, 1930 - March 14, 2020 SAN DIEGO Harry passed away March on 14, 2020, after a long courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease.Harry was born in St. Paul, Minn, and settled in San Diego while serving in the Marine Corps. He retired from the Marines in 1968 (20 years). He worked for a time at the US Post Office.Harry was a multiple gallon donor to the San Diego Blood Bank. He was a frequent volunteer at his children's school St. Didacus. He was the volunteer gardener at Rosa Parks Elementary School. He was always quick to respond to friends and neighbors needing help. He supported numerous charities.Herry loved sports from baseball to skeet shooting and all in between. He was good at most. He rarely missed opening day at Del Mar Race Track.He is survived by his brother, John; his three children, Gregory, Karen (Harmon), Kathleen, and this faithful companion, his dog, Pearl.He will be interred at Mira Mar National Cemetery on the tentative date, May 5, 2020. Information with Merkley Mitchell Mortuary 619-295-2177
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Merkley-Mitchell Mortuary
Download Now