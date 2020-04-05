|
Harry H. Sieberer January 24, 1930 - March 14, 2020 SAN DIEGO Harry passed away March on 14, 2020, after a long courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease.Harry was born in St. Paul, Minn, and settled in San Diego while serving in the Marine Corps. He retired from the Marines in 1968 (20 years). He worked for a time at the US Post Office.Harry was a multiple gallon donor to the San Diego Blood Bank. He was a frequent volunteer at his children's school St. Didacus. He was the volunteer gardener at Rosa Parks Elementary School. He was always quick to respond to friends and neighbors needing help. He supported numerous charities.Herry loved sports from baseball to skeet shooting and all in between. He was good at most. He rarely missed opening day at Del Mar Race Track.He is survived by his brother, John; his three children, Gregory, Karen (Harmon), Kathleen, and this faithful companion, his dog, Pearl.He will be interred at Mira Mar National Cemetery on the tentative date, May 5, 2020. Information with Merkley Mitchell Mortuary 619-295-2177
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020