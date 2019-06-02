Harry H. Hodie' Zimmerman, Jr. October 14, 1925 - April 11, 2019 San Diego Harry was born in San Diego, and lived with his parents, Gaile and Harry H. Zimmerman, Sr., in Encinitas during his childhood. He graduated from San Dieguito High School in 1942. Along with many others of the Greatest Generation, he enlisted in the Navy and served as a Radio Operator aboard the USS Brock, in the Pacific theater during WWII. After the war, he attended Oceanside-Carlsbad Junior College and completed his education at Woodbury Business College in Los Angeles. He was an Auditor for the US Government throughout his professional career. For twenty years, he worked weekends, as a Lifeguard for the State, at Moonlight and Cardiff beaches. He and his friends were among the first legends to surf our coast. In 1949, he married the love of his life, Natalia Collins, and they shared 66 years of happiness together.Hodie had many interests which kept him occupied during his retirement. He grew tomatoes, baked bread, played chess, and read hundreds of books. Music was a major part of his life. He played the ukulele and banjo, and when not playing, listened to his wide collection of music. He also traveled around the U.S. Southwest and Europe. He was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Natalia; his sister, Marie Ferrel Zeck, and three of his four first cousins. He is survived by his daughter, Patricia Masson (Richard); son, Wayne Zimmerman (Ellen); grandchildren, Damien Masson, Melanie Pencet (Philippe), Harmony Harriman (Carl), and Nicholas Zimmerman (Stacy), and eight great-grandchildren.He was a man of faith, and had an exemplary ability to show his unconditional love and acceptance of his family, his friends, and all those he encountered during his journey through life. He was our Patriarch, and always available to anyone in need. His wit and easy-going manner are unforgettable.There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 8, at 11:00 am, at St. David's Episcopal Church, 5050 Milton St., San Diego 92110. Reception immediately following. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary