I had the opportunity to work with Harry in the 1980s while in the Government. He was so kind to me, someone that you almost immediately felt a kinship with. We shared a lot of laughs together and I never forgot our times together. Such a kind, softspoken man. As life would have it, I moved back to the east coast in 1993 and had a family and retired last year. I wish I had reached out to Harry over the years. The reason I am writing this is because I was thinking about him and decided to see if I could find him online and was sad to find his obituary. Harry once told me about a near-death he experienced a long time ago. He said from that point on that he never feared death. Words cannot describe the comfort his words gave me through the years and still to this day. My condolences to his family for the loss of this wonderful man.

Robert LeJeune