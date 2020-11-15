Harry Howard Dempster

April 3, 1930 - October 22, 2020

San Diego

Harry was born in Massillon, Ohio, to Robert and Jessie (Webb) Dempster, the third of four children. After graduating from high school in 1948 he joined the US Air Force where he learned to repair and maintain propeller and jet aircraft engines. Sent to Panama, he maintained airplane engines and served on an air-rescue team flying missions over all waters around Panama. Honorably discharged as a Staff Sgt. in 1952, he enrolled in The Ohio State University to study aeronautical engineering. From his childhood Harry was fascinated by airplanes and the possibility of space travel. When Sputnik proved space travel possible, he quickly changed his major to the new field of Astronautical Engineering. After he graduated Cum Laude in 1958, he joined General Dynamics Space Division in San Diego, moving with his wife, Arlene and infant son, David to a Clairemont house which is still the family home.Because he had elected to study the new field of Astronautics, Harry helped his fellow engineers to better understand the scope of their work. He designed and programmed several crucial orbital mechanics and payload performance computer programs, producing answers more quickly and accurately. He represented his company well as they worked with NASA and other agencies developing planetary missions. At his retirement in 1987, he received commendations from both General Dynamics and NASA for his significant contributions to the space program.Harry's personal life revolved around family, his wife Arlene and sons David and Steven. They enjoyed many vacation trips around the country. He loved to sail his 27-ft. yacht Sunsation on San Diego Bay and to Two Harbors on Catalina, often with Arlene as first mate. He sailed regularly with the Convair Sailing Club. Harry volunteered for several years with the Humane Society's pet assisted therapy program. As a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church he served on several committees, was a youth counselor, treasurer of BSA Troop 260, and thoroughly enjoyed being the Sunday School teacher for two year-olds.Harry died at home surrounded by his loving family and is survived by his wife of 66 years, Arlene, sons David (Marie) and Steven (Daisy), eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and his younger brother, Bill. Burial was held Nov. 10 at El Camino Memorial Park. A Memorial Service will be held later.



