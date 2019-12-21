|
Harry T. Lambas November 19, 1926 - December 14, 2019 ESCONDIDO Harry T. Lambas, age 93, passed away peacefully with family at his side in Escondido, California on December 14, 2019.He was born on November 19, 1926, in Elgin, Illinois and had fond memories of growing up in Harvey, Illinois with his brothers, Jim, Nick and sister, Kay who all preceded him in death.He is survived by his daughters, Leslie Cavagnero, and Candice Castle (Clinton Castle), and three grandchildren, Courtney and Kellen Cavagnero and Casey Castle.He resided in Chula Vista, California for fifty years and was a well-respected principal with the South Bay Union School District.He served in the Army Air Corp in the 1940's, and earned his Master of Science in Education from USC in 1962.He enjoyed golf, music, good food and his amazing friends.He is predeceased by his wife of fifty years, Lillian.The family plans a private ceremony at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery in San Diego, California.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 21, 2019