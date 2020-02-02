|
|
Harry Utahka Tachiki July 1942 - January 2020 Portland, OR Harry Utahka Tachiki passed away on January 11 at the age of 77 after exhausting all treatment options for his thyroid cancer. He was predeceased by first wife Esther. He is survived by wife Barbara Bonnice, sons Gerald (Julie) and Mark (Mayumi), stepsons Nathan (Genevra Kuziel) and Nicholas Westbrook, granddaughters Jillian, Ayana, and Nina, five nieces, three nephews, and numerous extended family. He was born in Delta, Utah. His family moved to the Imperial Beach area after WWII. He graduated from SDSU in 1965 in microbiology, and was hired at Grossmont Hospital as a Medical Laboratory Technologist. He was married to Yasue Esther Tsushima from 1967 until her passing in 2002. Shortly after marrying he was drafted into the Army, serving two years at Ft. Detrick. He returned to Grossmont Hospital, eventually becoming Lab Director and moving to Sharp Memorial Hospital following a merger. During that time he earned an MBA. He retired in 2008 having spent his entire 42-year career with Grossmont and Sharp. He remarried to Barbara in 2004, and they relocated to Portland, Oregon in 2010. He umpired youth, high school, and junior college baseball for over 20 years in San Diego and Portland. He enjoyed trail hiking, long road trips by motorcycle or car with family and friends, repairing everything, volunteering as a patient advisor and meals on wheels driver, reading widely and discussing broadly with friends and strangers alike. A memorial service will be held on February 8 at 11 AM at The Thursday Club (1224 Santa Barbara St., San Diego). A memorial will also be held later in Portland. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Harry Tachiki Fund for patient-centered healthcare at the OHSU Foundation (harrytachikifund.org).
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020