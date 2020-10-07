Dr. Harvey Wallace Oshrin, MD

October 7, 1934 - May 4, 2020

Vista

Harvey passed peacefully at his home in Vista, California, with his daughter, Nancie Rodriguez and his caretaker, Ashley Kilgore, by his side. He was wearing the Oregon State Beavers sweatshirt that he loved. He was 85.Dr. Harvey Oshrin, MD, was a psychiatrist in Escondido, California, and had been practicing for 52 years in San Bernardino, Riverside, and San Diego Counties. Harvey was raised in North Bergen, New Jersey, the son of Edward Oshrin and Sophie Krantz Oshrin. He was the oldest of three children, including sister Myrna Oshrin and brother William Pace Oshrin. He graduated from Weehawken High School in 1952, Rutgers University in 1956, where he was Phi Beta Kappa and Thomas Jefferson University, Medical College in 1960. He lived in San Bernardino for most of his career, moving to Vista in 1993.He was a good doctor who helped countless people. He loved coin collecting, classical music, politics, square dancing, his essay writing class, Silver Sneakers, and his family, friends, and cat, Sister Sue. He was a philanthropist who deeply valued education. His legacy will live on in his children Nancie Rodriguez and Andrew Oshrin, grandchildren Drea Frace, Mandi Rodriguez, Helyn Oshrin, and Sarah Oshrin and great-grandchildren Ally Bjornstad, Asher Frace, and Archer Bjornstad.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store