|
|
Hasmig Sillano May 11, 1932 - March 31, 2020 San Diego Hasmig passed away peacefully at home. She was born in New Britain, CT, to Mesrop and Baidzar Boghosian, both survivors of the Armenian genocide.Hasmig was a Kindergarten Teacher, a career that she was born for. She married Arthur Sillano in 1954. Over the next 7 years, they had 3 children, were joined by Hasmig's mother, and landed in San Diego by way of Los Angeles.Hasmig had a personal relationship with God. Gratitude, kindness, and being non-judgemental were her strengths. For several decades she was active with St. John Garabed Armenian Church. She was preceded in death by Arthur, her husband of 58 years, and her son, Brian, who died in 2016. Hasmig handled these losses with admirable grace and strength because of her unwavering faith in God and the Kingdom of Heaven.Due to the current pandemic's restrictions, no services are scheduled at this time. If you wish, donations in Hasmig's memory can be made to St. John Garabed Armenian Church at www.stjohngarabed.com/give
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020