|
|
Hazel Lorene Lori' Eishen July 2, 1934 - August 22, 2019 San Diego CA Hazel Lorene (Lori) Eishen, 85, of San Diego, California, passed away August 22nd. She was born in Columbus, Nebraska, to Ralph and Esther Wadsworth. She graduated from Kramer High School in 1952. In 1958 she moved to Glendale, CA, and worked as an Executive Secretary for a Los Angeles life insurance company. In 1962 she married Elon (Ike) Eishen and moved to Reseda, CA, where she worked as a Secretary for North American Rocketdyne. In 1967 they moved to San Diego where she worked 17 years for the San Diego Unified Schools Gifted Program. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Ike; son and wife, Jeffrey and Sarah Eishen, grandson Matthew; and three nieces, Cindy Collins of Del Mar, Renee Held of Columbus, and Waynette Bernt of Arizona. A service to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, September 28th, at Palisades Presbyterian Church, 6301 Birchwood Street, San Diego, CA, at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please send donations by check written out to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or donate by phone 800-508-5856.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 22, 2019