We first met Lori and Ike in 1991 when our daughter, Sarah, got engaged to their son, Jeff. First impressions for Herb and I were that these were old school people and that never changed. Lori was always the epitome of the Lady my mother wanted me to be, always saying and doing what was propera trait I admired even as I eschewed it for myself.



When Jeff and Sarah married, Lori and I lit the candle that signified the joining of our daughter and their sona joining that also expanded their nuclear family of three to an amalgam that included in-laws, step-parents, blood brother, step-siblings and all the baggage they brought with them!



In 2007, when the Witch fire threatened Rancho Peñasquitos and Sarah and Jeff and Herb and I had to evacuate, so Ike and Lori took us all in: 4 adults, 1 child, and 7 cats (two of whom were known to be alpha males)!! I don't know how she managed it, but Lori was graciousness personified throughout the whole ordeal!



As she aged, Lori became more outspoken about those things she thought were wrongbut always kindly and with a lady-like aplomb. She hated it when anybody used the F-bomb and said so! And thus she became a sort of moral compass for us all! Her passing leaves a hole in the family that will always be filled with love and remembrance.

Herb and Martha Newman