Hector Ramos Garcia August 28, 1926 - April 10, 2019 La Mesa Hector Ramos Garcia, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2019 at the age of 92. He was born August 28, 1926 in San Diego, CA, to Miguel and Elena Garcia. Hector was the youngest of five children and was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Miguel and sisters, Socorro and Velia. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Alice Aramburo Garcia, his brother Virgil (Lydia) Garcia, daughter Sylvia (Dan) Dellaripa and son Joseph (Mary) Garcia, five grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Hector was a proud WWII veteran who served in the Army after graduating from high school. He began his career as an upholsterer working for Moorsteen's and then Cleator Furniture until his retirement. After retiring, Hector continued to upholster, working from his shop well into his 80s. Examples of his craftsmanship reside in homes throughout San Diego County and are treasured possessions in the homes of his children. Though Hector had many interests, spending time with his family was his favorite pastime. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Hector and his wife Alice also enjoyed music of all kinds and loved to dance. They traveled extensively, were avid fans of San Diego sports teams and held season tickets to SDSU basketball. Hector loved boxing and was a lifelong bowler still active in senior leagues. Visitation hours will be 4-8pm and the family will gather at 6:00 pm for the Rosary on Wednesday, 4/24 at Featheringill Mortuary, 6322 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego. Services to celebrate Hector's life will be held at Our Lady of Grace Church, 2766 Navajo Rd., El Cajon on Thursday, 4/25 at 11am. A reception will be held immediately afterwards in the adjacent Church Hall. Burial will be at 2:30pm at Miramar National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the San Diego . Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary