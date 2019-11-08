Home

Hector V. Medina

Hector V. Medina October 27, 2019 Pacific Grove Hector V. Medina, 96, passed peacefully in Pacific Grove, CA, on Sun., Oct. 27, 2019. Rosary Fri., Nov. 8th, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Our Lady of the Rosary, 1668 State St., San Diego, 92101. Mass Sat., Nov. 9th, at Holy Cross Cemetery Chapel, 4470 Hilltop Dr., San Diego, 92101. Service at 12:45. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Trinitarians of Mary monastery, 6702 Del Cerro Blvd., San Diego, CA 92120.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 8, 2019
