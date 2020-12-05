Hedi Johnstone

October 25, 1926 - November 29, 2020

San Diego

Hideko "Hedi" Johnstone who was born in Yokohama, Japan on October 25, 1926, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2020.In 1952, she married Stewart Johnstone and they settled in San Diego, where Hedi stayed at home to raise their two children, Linda Heinlein (husband Gene) and David Johnstone.Upon Stewarts' passing and with her children grown, she spent her time taking classes in international cooking, Ikebana flower arranging and Japanese card making.Her sweet nature will be missed by the family and friends she leaves behind, both here and in Japan.



