Heiner Walter Meldner
1939 - 2019
In memory of Heiner Walter Meldner.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Service
02:00 PM
Village Church
June 7, 2019
Heiner was a good friend and enjoyed our time working together at LLNL. May he rest in peace.
G & K Kramer
May 31, 2019
May the God of all comfort strengthen the family of Heiner Meldner during this time of deep sorrow. Those who pass on God keeps in his memory because they are precious in his eyes. My sincerest condolences. Psalm 116:15
J B
Friend
May 30, 2019
Debra O'Connell
May 30, 2019
Jeffrey Carmichael
May 30, 2019
Heiner was a great man. Maybe the most important lesson he passed to me was to never allow others to define your abilities. Only that which has been proven to be impossible is beyond your reach. If it is possible, it is. Thus, you should live your life in relentless pursuit of your goals and what may be possible. He did exactly that. We should all be so lucky, or wise. I'll miss you, Heiner. More than you could know. We all will. But, your memory and legacy will live on within those that truly knew how incredible a man you were. Godspeed.
Dan Anello
