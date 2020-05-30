Heiner was a great man. Maybe the most important lesson he passed to me was to never allow others to define your abilities. Only that which has been proven to be impossible is beyond your reach. If it is possible, it is. Thus, you should live your life in relentless pursuit of your goals and what may be possible. He did exactly that. We should all be so lucky, or wise. I'll miss you, Heiner. More than you could know. We all will. But, your memory and legacy will live on within those that truly knew how incredible a man you were. Godspeed.

Dan Anello