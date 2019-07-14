Helen Bennett July 19, 1930 - June 16, 2019 La Jolla Helen passed away peacefully at 88 years young, with her family by her side, after living a long full life spreading joy to others. She was born in Toledo, OH to John and Centa Buchner. She completed high school and college in Pasadena, CA. She met her husband Ed in Los Angeles moving to San Diego when Ed starting working here. They enjoyed 66 years of marriage. Before having children, Helen worked as a buyer for Broadway and in data processing for IBM.Helen was a proud mother and grandmother. She spent countless hours cheering at baseball and soccer games and tennis matches, working concession stands and being team Mom. Helen's greatest joy was helping others. She shied away from the limelight but could always be counted on to volunteer wherever needed. Girl Scouts, PTA, school classrooms and Assistance League were beneficiaries. Helen was a past president of the Assistance League of Greater San Diego. In later life, she delivered meals with her good friend Barbara for Meals on Wheels and volunteered with La Jolla Villagers.Helen was a trusted friend and enjoyed organizing theater trips and getting together with her birthday club, tennis group, and neighborhood bridge with her lifelong friends. She loved hosting holiday celebrations for her family with a holiday motif as the dress code. Helen traveled the world with her husband, Ed bringing back fun momentos that decorated her coffee table. She relished family ski trips to Mammoth and cheering at USC football games. She was always up for new adventures with her family and friends.Helen will be remembered for her love of family, bright colors, festive holiday mailbox decorations, and most of all, her giving spirit.Helen is survived by her husband, Ed; her sister, Judy O'Donnell (Gary) of Huntington Beach, CA; son, Brad; daughter, Marsi, and beloved grandchildren, Bill (Kylie) and Kay Bennett all of San Diego, CA. A "Celebration of Life" will be held at 11:00 am, on July 19, 2019, at UCSD Faculty Club, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla, CA. In lieu of flowers, Helen would appreciate donations to Assistance League of Greater San Diego. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 14, 2019