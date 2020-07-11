I will miss Helen's ever present smile, pleasant nature, and treasured friendship. Stan and I could not have asked for better neighbors (for nearly a half century!) than the Bennetts. A telling memory is of Helen graciously forgiving us after our young son removed the carefully placed stakes outlining their house-to-be and brought them home in his wagon. It was always nice to know our wonderful neighbor was nearby and could be counted on if needed.



Ed, Marsi, and Brad, as you are coping with the loss of your wife and mother, please know that my thoughts are with you.



With love and sympathy,

Karen

