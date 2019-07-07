Helen Emily Whyte August 5, 1919 - April 22, 2019 Spring Valley Helen Emily Whyte passed away at home on April 22, 2019, 4 months shy of her 100th birthday. She had been assisted by loving caregivers for the past 2 years. Helen was born into a farming family in Cass County, Nebraska, on August 5, 1919. She left there for California in 1941, during the time of WWII, and quickly obtained work at Douglas Aircraft. Helen worked on building B-17s for the war effort and joined the ranks of "Rosie the Riveter." While employed she was introduced to the love of her life, Clarence (Bob) Whyte. Once married the newlyweds moved to San Diego, where they lived for the next 70 years until Bob's passing in 2013. Helen did work again briefly for Consolidated Aircraft Corp. (later called General Dynamics). While under employ she won an award and bonus for a suggestion that would save the company both time and money. But her greatest achievement was to be the first woman to obtain an A' rating in pay. Her true calling was that of being a devoted wife and mother. Helen and Bob had two children, Barbara & Ronald. The couple built homes around San Diego County and she could often be found with a paintbrush or hammer in her hand, working alongside her husband. After retirement they traveled extensively throughout the world, and had been in every state of the US, traveling mainly by motorhome. Her interests included dancing, gardening and raising flowers. Many friends continue to enjoy flowers that she had given them starts' of. Helen had a rich full life and was genuinely loved by many and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her daughter Barbara (John) Hanenburg, 2 grandchildren, Leslie and Christopher Sheridan, 3 great-grandchildren, Loreena Thing, Elena Sheridan and Enrique Ochoa, and 5 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to immediate family, Helen is also survived by 2 sisters Clara Cockrell and Virginia Malone. Both Clarence and Ronald predeceased her. A celebration of her life will be held at Foothill United Methodist Church, 4031 Avocado Blvd., La Mesa on August 3 at 11 AM. Donations in her honor can be made to the John Whyte Scholarship Fund at the San Diego Firefighter's Relief Association. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 7, 2019