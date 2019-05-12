Helen Evans February 4, 1938 - May 5, 2019 SAN DIEGO Helen Evans passed away peacefully in her Clairemont home on May 5, 2019. Helen was a native San Diegan, born in Mercy Hospital. Though she was not classically educated at an Ivy League School, she did graduate Magna Cum Laude from the School of Hard Knocks. She married U.S. Navy Chief Robert Brady in Casablanca, French Morocco in 1954. Shortly thereafter, sons Robert, Richard, and Ronald were born. Following a naval tour of duty in Subic Bay, Philippines in the early 1960s, the family once again returned to San Diego, where it was home for Helen until her passing on May 5. With her 8th grade education in hand she landed the position of the Manager of the Hawaiian Punch Pavilion at Sea World when the park was first opened in 1964. Soon thereafter, she met Steven Evans, the owner/operator of the Nite Owl Cocktail Lounge in Pacific Beach. This is where and when her love for a daily Gordon's gin martini was born, the last most definitely consumed on May 4, 2019. Helen and Steve were married on July 13, 1968 in Las Vegas. They operated the Nite Owl together for more than 35 years, and then the Casino Inn in Alpine until 2015. Helen is survived by her husband Steven, the original my three sons Robert, Richard, and Ronald Brady, grandchildren Nicholas Brady, Cody Fodale, Patrick Brady, Mary Brady, Robert Brady, Jr., Michelle Ostrowski, Valerie Ellis, and John Brady, and great-grandchildren Jackson Ostrowski, Logan Ostrowski, Clark Ostrowski, Robert Brady III and Jacob Brady. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 12, 2019