More Obituaries for Helen Saylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Howe Saylor

Helen Howe Saylor Obituary
Helen Howe Saylor February 19, 1934 - December 21, 2019 San Diego Helen Howe Saylor, born in Nebraska, passed away on December 21, in San Diego.Helen was first a teacher, then a medical librarian at Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque, and finally grants officer at Sharp Hospital Foundation San Diego. She is survived by sons, Dennis and Douglas; daughter-in-law, Mary Sue, and granddaughters, Patricia and Elizabeth. Services will be held on Friday, January 3, at 11:00 am at Faith Presbyterian Church. Donations can be made to Faith Presbyterian Church or Jewish Family Service.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 29, 2019
