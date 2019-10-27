|
Helen Kiddoo Froeb June 26, 1927 - October 24, 2019 La Jolla Helen Kiddoo Froeb of La Jolla, California, died peacefully at home on October 24, 2019, a year after Herman, her beloved husband of sixty-six years.Helen leaves behind five children: Herman (Mary Sue Frediani), Luke (Donna Dalton), Lorraine (Peter Schmalenberger), Charles (Millie Pozzo) and Gordon (Haruko Nakayama); ten grandchildren: Aislinn (Nick Kaltenbrun), Nolan, Jake and great-grandson Waylon, Halley, Caitlin, Luke, Ryan, Kai, Koa and Aya Helen.Born in Omaha, Nebraska on June 26, 1927, to Helen Sorenson and Guy C. Kiddoo, Helen Louise grew up with her brother Gordon in Winnetka, IL. She graduated from The Shipley School in 1945 and Smith College in 1949.After graduation, she travelled to Europe with roommate Mary Otis and became fascinated with art which led her into a lifetime of service and philanthropy.Helen returned to Chicago where she met and got engaged to Herman, who received orders to deploy to Korea the next day. They married three days later (July 1, 1952), and Helen moved to the Tokyo YMCA and found a job as a secretary to be near Herman.After Herman's discharge, they spent time in Nancy, France, New York, and Los Angeles before settling in La Jolla in 1956. They raised five children, spanning sixteen years in age.Helen was an active member of the Junior League, Las Patronas, and St. James Episcopal Church, and served on the boards of the La Jolla Museum of Contemporary Art, and La Jolla Country Day School. For her 80th birthday party, Helen asked each of her children and grandchildren to give a week of their summer vacation to build a Habitat for Humanity House in San Diego.Helen loved playing bridge with her friends and family, hosting parties, taking her children and grandchildren to the beach, and celebrating Christmas. She hosted a neighborhood Christmas party for over fifty years. She was a generous and devoted wife, mother, friend, neighbor, mentor, and community leader. Helen will be missed dearly by many.A memorial service will be held at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in La Jolla on Saturday, November 30, at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rancho Coastal Humane Society for their F.O.C.A.S (Friends of County Animal Shelters) program to help find homes for thousands of San Diego's shelter pets.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019