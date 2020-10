Froeb family, how sad Gris and I were to read of your loss. Helen passed almost a month after our mom (our mom passed September 26th). We called and left her a message shortly after her passing. What a wonderful woman your mom was. My Summer spent with your Mom and Dad will always be one of my fondest memories. The 4 amigos have all reunited and are having such fun. Please know that your family is in our thoughts and prayers. God bless.

Ginny Ware