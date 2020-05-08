Helen Lee August 26, 1923 - April 22, 2020 San Diego Civil Rights Pioneer Helen Lee was born on August 26, 1923 in Fulton, Missouri. She was the only child of loving parents Thomas and Allene Poston. Helen graduated from Jefferson City High School as Valedictorian. She received a scholarship to Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Missouri, where she began her college education.Helen moved to San Diego in 1943 with her first husband, who was in the army and based in San Diego during World War II, her mother and father and her 3-month-old son, Tom. In 1947, Helen was united in Holy Matrimony with Tennyson (Jack) Lee. Their union was blessed with forty four years of marriage before he was called home to be with the lord on January 29 1991. Beginning in 1994, Helen spent fourteen years with a wonderful friend and companion Solomon Johnson until he was called home to be with the Lord in 2008.Helen joined Bethal Baptist Church in 1944 under the Pastorage of the late Dr. C.H. Hampton. Under Dr. John H. Ringgold, she enthusiastically and faithfully served in the Sunday school and Usher Board. In 1946, Helen took the San Diego County Civil service examination and earned the number one spot on the civil service list. Helen was selected as the first African American to be assigned to a courtroom in San Diego County. Her title was court clerk. She continued to earn promotions and awards and eventually retired as Deputy County clerk in 1978.Helen enjoyed traveling and after retiring, she enjoyed visiting many parts of the world. Her biggest thrill was to wade in the river Jordan.Helen was a very loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-Grandmother and great great Grandmother. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.She leaves to cherish her memory her loving son, Thomas Bell; Grandsons Christopher Bell, Anthony Bell and Eric Bell ; great grandchildren Nicole Ellison, Anthony Bell, Kiyomi Bell- Collins, Britney Bell, Kalon Bell, Jordan Bell, and Stephen Bell; Great Great Grandchildren Jordan Beauvais, Jayce Ellison, Michael Bell and Adrienne Bell and a host of other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society in honor of Helen Lee. Due to the current conditions, services will be limited to the immediate family.A public memorial will be planned at a future date when permitted.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 8, 2020.