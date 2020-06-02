Helen Marie Kelley August 4, 1934 - May 22, 2020 San Diego Marie Kelley, age 85, passed away peacefully at home on May 22, 2020 due to congestive heart failure. Born August 4, 1934 in Buffalo, New York, she moved to San Diego in the early forties. She married William George Kelley on October 31, 1952.Marie is preceded in death by both her parents, Edward and Isabelle, as well as one brother George. She is survived by her loving husband of 67yrs William "Bill" Kelley, brother Ted, sisters Mary and Evelyn, 12 children, 23 grand kids and 22 great grand kids and her beloved cat Ms. Mia.Her sass will be missed. We love ya Mom!



