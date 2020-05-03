Helen Marie Lokke April 24, 1928 - February 3, 2020 San Diego Helen was born in San Diego and a graduate of San Diego High School. During high school, Helen worked part time at the Pacific Telephone & Telegraph Company as a switchboard operator. Her part time work with them spanned over 13 years in several different positions in their offices in Los Angeles, Hollywood and Santa Catalina Island. She also worked for two years in the Rohr Aircraft Teletype Office. Helen received her Associate in Arts Degree from San Diego Community College, her Bachelor of Arts Degree from San Diego State College, and her Masters Degree in Early Childhood Education from International University. She taught with the San Diego City Schools from 1961 to 1983, and taught over 1,000 children during her career. Helen cared deeply and was adored by her students. She received a Lifetime PTA Membership award while at Euclid Elementary and was awarded master teacher several times from San Diego State College. Helen was a volunteer at Red Cross Grey Lady, U.S. Naval Hospital, Mesa Vista Psychiatric Hospital, and also at Brentwood Psychiatric Hospital in Los Angeles. She was a member for over 30 years at Kensington Community Church and a past President. A sweet and caring person who was loved by all who knew her.Helen is survived by her sister, Betty Duncan, her nieces Shirley Duncan and Donna Duncan, her great-niece Amber Thompson and great-nephew Trent Hall, and her two great-great-nieces, Macayla Thompson and Morgyn Thompson. Helen will be greatly missed! Helen is interred at Greenwood Mortuary in San Diego.



