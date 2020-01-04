|
|
Helen Navoy Harris April 22, 1922 - December 14, 2019 W. Windsor, NJ Helen was born and raised in Lawrence, Mass. She was a mathematician and aeronautical engineer, attending college during World War II. She worked for Chance Vaught Aircraft Co. in Connecticut and then Texas. She moved to San Diego in 1960 to work for Convair until retiring in 1986. Helen and her husband Joe (deceased) were fixtures for many decades among the snow skier organizations in San Diego, especially the Convair/Don Diego Ski Club. Skiing was her passion. As her mobility declined, she moved to New Jersey in 2017 to be near family. She is survived by several nephews, grandnieces, and great-grandnieces and nephews. She passed away peacefully at age 97.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 4, 2020