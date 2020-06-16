Helen Schumann Rodesky September 10, 1943 - June 12, 2020 Fletcher Hills Helen Schumann was born during WWII on September 10, 1943, in Perth, Australia. Her family moved to the Fletcher Hills area around 1950. She graduated from Grossmont High School in 1963 and later worked for the school district for 24 years. After she met the love of her life, Tony, they built a business together and ran it for 35 years. For over 50 years, she belonged to the Beta Sigma Chapter of Sigma Phi Gamma. She was the matriarch of a large, loving family. Helen is survived by her husband, her brother and sister, three sons, and four grandchildren. We will miss you, great sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.



