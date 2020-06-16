Helen Schumann Rodesky
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Schumann Rodesky September 10, 1943 - June 12, 2020 Fletcher Hills Helen Schumann was born during WWII on September 10, 1943, in Perth, Australia. Her family moved to the Fletcher Hills area around 1950. She graduated from Grossmont High School in 1963 and later worked for the school district for 24 years. After she met the love of her life, Tony, they built a business together and ran it for 35 years. For over 50 years, she belonged to the Beta Sigma Chapter of Sigma Phi Gamma. She was the matriarch of a large, loving family. Helen is survived by her husband, her brother and sister, three sons, and four grandchildren. We will miss you, great sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved