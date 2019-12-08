|
Helen Shure Caldwell July 6, 1924 - November 19, 2019 San Diego Helen Shure Caldwell passed away in her Point Loma home on November 19, 2019, at the age of 95. She had been a resident of Point Loma for over 70 years, and was a favored teacher at Point Loma's Collier Jr. High School (now Correia Middle School) prior to her retirement in the mid 1970s. She was born on July 6, 1924, in Albany, NY, and graduated from the New York State College for Teachers (NYSCT) in 1946. Some highlights of her college years included being both Class President and Campus Queen in her senior year. Meeting and interacting with Eleanor Roosevelt was especially memorable and impressionable. Many years later, Helen reflected, "NYSCT gave me my education, my inspiration, my dedication, my love of learning and lifelong friends. What a deal!" Growing up in the Albany area, she especially enjoyed time in New York's Adirondack Mountains. Helen was an avid outdoors person loving canoeing, camping and exploring nature. Helen relocated from New York to San Diego in 1947, and later started her career teaching English as a second language. With two teacher friends, she partnered on a 1967 purchase of a getaway cabin on the beach in Rosarito, Mexico, which began her love of the Baja Mexico area and its residents. After retirement, Helen and her second husband Conrad Caldwell enjoyed a small ranchito five miles inland of Rosarito. She spoke fluent Spanish and loved becoming close friends with many residents of the area. She is survived by her daughter Robbyn Wilson of Florida, daughter Wendy Telford and her husband Don of Lakeside, and her son Jeff Shure and his wife Debbie of Lakeside. Additionally, she has five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Helen and her family also highly value her longtime friend and caregiver Lena Pamelar.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 8, 2019