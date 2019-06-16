|
Helen Warren Ross, Ph.D. August 16, 1932 - May 31, 2019 La Jolla Helen Warren Ross, Ph.D., a professor of child development and family studies at San Diego State University for 25 years, passed away on May 31. She was 86.Dr. Ross was a psychologist whose research focused on early childhood and infant development as well as early infant care. She enjoyed theater, art and music, and for many years served on the board of the La Jolla Chamber Music Society (now the La Jolla Music Society). She gave generously of her time and for many years volunteered at San Diego Hospice and provided audio descriptions for visually impaired patrons at the La Jolla Playhouse.She is survived by her three children, Sydnie Moore (Doug), John Ross (Julie), and Duncan Ross (Missy), a step-son, Michael Little, as well as six grandchildren, Jason Ross, Allison Ross, Duncan Moore, John Clifton Moore, Sean Ross, and Brennan Ross.A private memorial will be held.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 16, 2019